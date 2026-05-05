Why Panthers CB Mike Jackson is a Better Extension Candidate Than Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers have some choices to make, not just with Bryce Young next year, but with one of the other more prominent pieces of this roster, cornerback Mike Jackson. Jackson is one half of one of the best, if not the best, cornerback duos in the NFL, alongside Jaycee Horn.

Mike Jackson is entering the final year of his deal with the Panthers, and could sign an extension if Carolina wants to keep the secondary as dangerous as it is right now, but it’s not as easy a decision as it may seem since Bryce Young has a potential extension looming and the quarterback objectively holds more positional value than a cornerback does.

There's reason to believe that extending Mike Jackson would actually favor Carolina more than extending Bryce Young, and while it's contingent on this upcoming season's performance, there's a world where Mike Jackson could be a higher priority to lock down than Bryce Young.

Bryce Young’s 2026 Dictates Everything

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA;Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It’s an understatement to say that Bryce Young is entering the most important season of his career and arguably the most important year of his life in 2026. While the improvement has been steady, a leap this season would not only change everything for Bryce Young but also for the Panthers.

What if that leap doesn’t come, though? What if, even though the Panthers added a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, added some offensive line depth, and gave Young more weapons, the Panthers regress?

The Panthers are the fourth-highest spender in free agency this offseason, which clearly signifies they believe Bryce Young can lead Carolina to another NFC South title and maybe even further success, but if that doesn’t happen, then a long-term commitment shouldn’t happen either.

Multiple Reasons Extending Mike Jackson Makes Sense

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) breaks up a pass play for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Extending Mike Jackson makes sense not only long-term but also for the rest of the 2026 offseason. The Panthers currently need to free up some cap space. Restructuring contracts is one way to do it, but extensions can as well, and extending Mike Jackson would generate approximately $3.24 million in cap space, bringing Carolina back from being over the cap limit.

Helping in the short and long term feels like a no-brainer, plus extending Jackson now would save Carolina a ton of money, especially if Jackson performs well again next season and raises his stock even more. A Mike Jackson extension would be estimated at a 3-year, $40 million deal.

What Carolina Will Most Likely Do

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the gsme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Extending Mike Jackson would be ideal, and it’s not out of the question yet, but it feels like the Panthers won’t do it this offseason, or already would have if they were going to go down that route. The Panthers could look for a younger corner next to Jaycee Horn, since Jackson will be 30 years old after next season.

Carolina drafted Will Lee III this year, viewing him as a value pick at the spot where the Panthers drafted him, so they could see Lee as the long-term solution if Mike Jackson were to depart.

Ultimately, the Panthers are operating like a team with their long-term QB, even if he hasn’t been extended yet. Bryce Young is seeing a winning roster being built around him this offseason and now faces even more pressure to perform. While Mike Jackson has performed well, age is always a factor in the NFL.