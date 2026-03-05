Carolina Panthers Make Huge Mistake with Jalen Coker Decision

The Carolina Panthers finally made a decision on Jalen Coker. The exclusive rights free agent was an easy one to retain. All the Panthers needed to do was tender an offer, and, to invoke The Godfather, he literally cannot refuse it.

They had the opportunity, though, to extend him early, ensuring they get a cost-effective extension for a vital, talented playmaker. Coker was a UDFA, but he's a legitimate WR2 now, and he's one of the most important pieces of the offense.

They could still technically extend him. The tender they just gave him is not a prohibiting deal, so an extension can theoretically occur. It probably isn't, though, and that's a huge mistake.

Panthers will come to regret not extending Jalen Coker now

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to Joe Person, the Panthers can still extend Jalen Coker, but it's not a priority. The team is opting to focus on and use their funds for free agency. That makes sense, but it's going to come back to haunt them.

The ERFA tender on Coker won't preclude the Panthers from potentially signing him to an extension. But that's not considered a priority at this point with the team preparing for free agency. https://t.co/0Iy8r2u3aP — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 4, 2026

Two things almost assuredly will happen as a result of this. First, the cost to extend Coker will rise. He's been productive and crucial for the offense when healthy. If he puts together a full season as WR2 (he's spent much of this time deeper on the depth chart), the cost will rise significantly.

Plus, next year, when he is a restricted free agent, other teams can sign him. Right now, only the Panthers can. The Panthers will have the right to match the offer sheet he gets from another team, but that's a dangerous game.

Either another team calls the Panthers' bluff and pushes the cost too high and the Panthers overpay and hurt themselves financially or the Panthers refuse to match and lose a vital piece of the offense. Neither is ideal.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Extensions happening early is good for long-term financial stability, and it will help the offense in that regard, too. Coker is one of Bryce Young's favorite targets, so risking not having him in 2027 may backfire in so many ways.

Much like the Young extension, doing it sooner rather than later while the player is ascending and not ascended will save money. The Panthers are a bit cap-strapped right now, so it's not ridiculous that they're prioritizing adding talent instead of paying the talent they have.

That is a short-term thing, though, and in the long run, it could come back to bite them.