The Crucial Question Facing Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan in Year 2

The Carolina Panthers got pretty much all they could ask for out of Tetairoa McMillan in his rookie season. Despite some rookie growing pains, McMillan set franchise records, became Bryce Young's go-to target, and won Rookie of the Year.

That was a fantastic opening to his career, but it now needs to be the baseline instead of the norm. That 1,000-yard season needs to be the low bar he clears annually, not a good season we hope to get every year.

In year two, the most critical question facing the stud wide receiver is whether or not there's a leap in him that will take him to the next level. It could make or break Carolina's offense.

Tetairoa McMillan still needs to make a leap for the Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tetairoa McMillan became one of the better wide receivers in the NFL last year as a rookie. But if he and the Panthers are going to continue climbing, he has to become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. There are levels to this.

A sophomore slump is certainly possible, especially now that the NFL has a season's worth of film on him. The question remains, according to CBS Sports insider Jared Dubin, is whether or not he can make the leap instead.

Dubin wrote, "McMillan had a terrific rookie season, catching 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished the year with a very solid 1.86 yards per route run average, which was 32nd in the NFL. Generally, star receivers get about 2.00 yards per route."

So, as a rookie, McMillan was just under that genuine star threshold. Since it was his first season, this is not a negative. It's not a bad place to be in one's first season in the NFL, where the competition ramps way up from college.

"Can McMillan take a step forward in Year 2 and become one of those true stars?" Dubin asked. That's the million dollar question for the Panthers and for their star playmaker. If he can, the Panthers will be better on offense. If he can't, a lot of questions will be asked.

The good news is, there's a pretty easy way for McMillan to push into that tier. He just needs to catch the ball more. He would tell you this himself. He admitted that he struggled with drops more than he's used to in 2025.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) extends but cannot catch a pass | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He was 42nd among all receivers with a 6.6% drop percentage. He dropped the ninth-most passes in the NFL. That wasn't a problem in college, but he certainly left some catches and yards on the table in 2025.

Assuming he gets that ironed out, which is a fair assumption since he only dropped nine passes in 2023 and 2024 combined in college. His 2023 drop percentage was 2.2%, so he if can work back towards that, he will easily ascend into the upper eschelon and drag the Panthers' offense with him.