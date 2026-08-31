The Biggest and Most Stunning Move Panthers Made for Final Roster

NFL cut day has come and gone. After training camps have wound down, GMs and coaches across the league have had to make tough decisions and finalize their rosters heading into Week 1.

The Carolina Panthers' final roster is here as the franchise enters a pivotal season for the team and certain players. Carolina had multiple intriguing talents who seemed to be on the cut line but made the final 53.

TE Darren Waller, QB Haynes King, and WR John Metchie are a few examples of guys who certainly have the talent but didn't feel like guaranteed bets to make it. All three made the roster, but none of them are the biggest decision that Carolina made on Sunday.

Carolina Adds Bobby Okereke, Sealing Another Linebacker's Fate

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ESPN's NFL Nation dropped its "biggest moves for all 32 teams" after roster cuts. For the Panthers, linebacker was the biggest swing of the roster process.

Roughly 24 hours before the final 53-man roster was released, Carolina took advantage of an opprotunity to sign a seasoned veteran. Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke was released by the New York Giants and immediately signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Okereke's presence created a logjam at the top of the LB depth chart. Devin Lloyd is obviously the LB1 and immediately became one of the best players on the roster when he signed with Carolina in free agency.

The starter next to Lloyd was an open competition, though, one that seemingly wasn't going the way defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero wanted. Neither Claudin Cherelus nor Trevin Wallace was separating themselves as bona fide starters.

Trevin Wallace Waived by Panthers

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Okereke has put together high-level seasons before, and Carolina jumped on the opportunity to add his talent and experience to the roster. That being said, the move essentially ended Trevin Wallace's tenure as a Panther.

One of the more shocking developments of the preseason, Wallace was waived by the Panthers to make room for Okereke. This not only speaks to how highly Carolina thinks of Okereke, but also to how disappointing Wallace's development and offseason proved to be.

Wallace was competing for a starting job throughout this preseason, which means that he had to have flat-out regressed or plateaued for Carolina to choose the 30-year-old free agent who hasn't been in the building for more than 72 hours.

In Wallace's two seasons with the Panthers, he totaled 125 tackles, 3 interceptions, and two forced fumbles. The production was insufficient for Wallace to keep Carolina's trust in him, especially after using a third-round pick on him in 2024.