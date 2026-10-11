The Panthers Have Suddenly Become a Defensive Coordinator's Nightmare

I remember when the biggest question around Bryce Young was whether the Panthers had given him enough help. Actually, I feel like we've been asking that almost since the day Carolina drafted him.

I'm not sure we need to ask it anymore. I've watched this offense for four games now, and I'm starting to wonder about something completely different. If you're playing the Panthers right now, who are you trying to take away?

I guess the obvious answer is Tetairoa McMillan. After what he did against Detroit, I'd probably start there, too. I'm just not sure that fixes the problem.

Who Are You Taking Away?

McMillan caught 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit. He became the first player in Panthers history with at least 10 catches, 175 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in a game, and he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Panthers.com broke down McMillan's huge night, including how Carolina kept moving him around instead of letting Detroit know exactly where he'd be. Dave Canales credited the staff for “putting him in different situations, getting matchups right.”

So yeah, I'm probably making sure I know where No. 4 is before every snap. But if I'm spending that much attention on McMillan, now I've got Chuba Hubbard to worry about.

Hubbard just ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit. I've complained plenty about Carolina getting away from him too quickly, but if he's running the ball like that, you can't spend the entire game worrying about McMillan and let Hubbard keep getting five or six yards at a time.

And then there's Jalen Coker. He didn't even play against Detroit, but we're only a few weeks removed from him catching eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago. Hubbard has also caught 10 passes with two touchdowns this season, and Darren Waller caught two touchdowns against Atlanta.

I don't remember the last time Carolina had this many answers on offense.

Maybe This Offense Is Actually This Good

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs for a touchdown against Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I know it's only four games. I've also watched this team go from getting embarrassed by Chicago to beating Detroit on Sunday night, so I'm trying not to decide too much about the Panthers from one week to the next.

Still, 121 points is 121 points.

According to Panthers.com, that's the most points through four games in franchise history. Carolina has also scored at least 30 points three times, something no Panthers team had ever done in three of its first four games.

I definitely didn't see that coming.

Young has thrown for 1,268 yards and nine touchdowns. McMillan already has 385 receiving yards, Hubbard is coming off his best rushing game of the season, and Coker hasn't even been available the last couple of weeks.

Maybe I'm making this too simple, but isn't this what Carolina has been trying to give Young all along?

For most of his career, we've talked about what he didn't have. The offensive line wasn't good enough. He needed another receiver. The running game disappeared. It always felt like we were talking about what Carolina needed to add next.

I'm having a harder time doing that now.

I'm not ready to put this offense up there with the best in the NFL after four games. That's too far for me, especially with how different this team has looked from one Sunday to the next.

But I also don't think what we're seeing is nothing. McMillan just took over a game, Hubbard ran for 122 yards, Young threw for 329, and Coker wasn't even on the field.

For once, I'm not asking whether Young has enough help.

I'm trying to figure out who defenses are supposed to stop first.