What We're Watching For in Panthers-Bills Preseason Matchup

The Carolina Panthers technically have one preseason game under their belt, but it was the Hall of Fame Game, and all starters and most backups did not see the field. So, there's plenty to look at during the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

The real Panthers pass rush

There are two questions circling around Carolina's defense this preseason. Was Jaelan Phillips worth the investment? How will the Panthers replace Nic Scourton's production? Both things should be on full display to varying lengths during the game against the Bills.

The Bills don't have an outstanding offensive line, but Josh Allen, if he plays, is not the easiest player to bring down. Phillips and company may have a tough draw ahead, but it's time to see what the actual pass rush has.

Jonathon Brooks at all

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17), running back Jonathon Brooks (25) and running back Chuba Hubbard (30) chat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's the first game action we're going to get from Jonathon Brooks since he tore his ACL for a second time in 2024. It's been a long time, and while he's looked great in camp, he can't really get hit, and practice is a very different beast.

Production is one thing, but we're particularly watching to see how explosive he is. We also want to see how aggressive he'll be and how much he trusts his twice-repaired knee. Of course, we're also watching to see if he can survive game action, even if it's limited.

Offensive chemistry

There are a lot of moving pieces on the new-look Panthers' first-team offense. The tackles are both different, the center might be, and there's a new play-caller. Aside from practice, obviously, there's been no game action to test it all and/or work out the kinks.

But practice is good for developing chemistry, which will need to be on display. How well do the play-calls get into the huddle to prevent delays (a big problem before)? Does Bryce Young know where his receivers will be, and are they there on time? Can the offensive line communicate and protect?

Secondary play

The Panthers' secondary was burnt toast more often than not in the Hall of Fame Game, but those were the backups. It became readily apparent that an injury to any secondary starter would be detrimental.

So now, we get to look at how well the starters fare. We know what Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are capable of, but it needs to show up in the game because it's a new year. Things can change, and they can change for the worse.