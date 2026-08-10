7 Most Important Players to Watch in the Next Panthers Preseason Game vs. Bills

Now that the Hall of Fame Game is in the rearview mirror, the Carolina Panthers have a real preseason game on the docket against the Buffalo Bills. The Hall of Fame Game was fun, but more players will appear in this contest, so here's who to watch.

Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) jogs to the huddle during training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young isn't going to play much (about 10-20 reps, according to Dave Canales), but he is going to play. It will be his first taste of action in Brad Idzik's offense against players not on his own team, and he can get hit. How he fares will give a little clue as to how this season will go, so he's absolutely one to watch.

Elijah Garcia

The Panthers are desperate for depth up front, and Elijah Garcia was quietly very good in the Hall of Fame Game. He was one of the best defenders on the field. However, that was the lowly Hall of Fame Game, and this is the next step up. He will need to step up his game, but the Panthers could really use him playing at that level.

Chandler Zavala

Like Garcia, Chandler Zavala was surprisingly rock-solid during the Hall of Fame Game. The Panthers have been signing players like Brady Christensen and Jake Curhan for depth up front, but if Zavala can finally develop into a solid piece, that won't be as necessary, so keep an eye out for him.

Lathan Ransom

Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) on the way to the practice field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lathan Ransom was all over the field last time out, and he made some really nice plays. He is probably still not in line to be a starter, but the Panthers need safety depth, and Ransom is going to be a big part of that. Pay attention to when he plays as much as how he plays for a hint at what his usage might be like moving forward.

Jaelan Phillips

We have yet to see Jaelan Phillips do anything for the Panthers, as this will be the first time he's suiting up. He, like the other starters, will not play a ton, but he'll get a shot to go against the Buffalo offensive line and try to prove, in a short amount of time, that he was worth the $120 million he signed for.

Jonathon Brooks

Obviously, watch Jonathon Brooks because he's extremely exciting. But also, watch Jonathon Brooks to make sure he stays healthy. This is his first game action since that second torn ACL, and we'll all be holding our breath until he exits the field safely and takes the pads off.

Xavier Legette

Xavier Legette has had a solid camp so far, and he has solidified his place in the offense sans Chris Brazzell II. But now, he's got to prove that it's not just practice that he can do well in. He needs to do well in the games, and though it's preseason, this is his first chance to prove he's a changed WR.