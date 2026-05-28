Why Jonathon Brooks Shouldn't Take the RB1 Role with Panthers

Jonathon Brooks is showing great signs as the Carolina Panthers ' OTAs are in full swing. Reports are coming out daily about Brooks's progress, including plays he made during live reps, such as 30-yard touchdown runs.

When healthy, Brooks is known for his explosiveness as a rusher, being able to break into the open field at any point in a game. Brooks was also a great receiving threat at Texas, providing YAC ability that the Panthers could use out of the backfield. Nonetheless, it's still too soon to proclaim Brooks as a sure RB1 over Chuba Hubbard.

Chuba Hubbard has been the focal point of a backfield before, most recently in 2024, when he rushed for 1,195 yards, and scored 11 total touchdowns in his 15 starts that season. 2025 was a little more rocky with injuries forcing Hubbard off the field and behind Rico Dowdle on the depth chart, but now Hubbard is healthy and is the safe option to start the season as RB1.

Caution behind Jonathon Brooks

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) is helped off the field with an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There are obvious reasons to be cautious with the idea of Jonathon Brooks as the RB1 for the Panthers. Brooks is healthy in OTAs right now, coming off another severe knee injury, specifically a second ACL tear in his right knee, having two separate reconstructive surgeries in a 13-month span.

Panthers fans are waiting for the arrival of Jonathon Brooks, and are somewhat writing off Chuba Hubbard after an up-and-down 2025. This shows on Sleeper Panthers' recent poll of who should get the most carries in 2026. Jonathon Brooks got 39% of the votes, while a 50/50 backfield got 37% of the votes.

Who should get the bulk of the carries in 2026? — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) May 27, 2026

A single ACL tear is something to come back from with caution, but two in a row, in the same knee, is a whole different level. Panthers fans shouldn't want Carolina to run out for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears and give Brooks a workhorse type of game because the whole time, everyone's going to be scared of Brooks getting hurt on every snap, and rightfully so.

If Jonathon Brooks stays healthy...

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31)defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If 2026 does become a full season for Brooks, then an opportunity to jump Chuba Hubbard in the depth chart over the course of the season should be in play, especially if Brooks looks anything like he did at Texas before getting drafted to the Carolina Panthers.

Even if Chuba Hubbard gets hurt early in the season again, it's unlikely that a Rico Dowdle-type workload will be in store for either Jonathon Brooks or AJ Dillon. It should be a split backfield in that scenario, with Brooks operating as a receiving and early down back, while Dillon handles short yardage carries.

No one's questioning Jonathon Brook's ability, but throwing him in the deep end to start the year would be a massive mistake.