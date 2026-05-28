The Biggest Carolina Panthers Weakness That Still Hasn't Been Addressed at OTAs

The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason with a metric ton of holes on the roster. There were needs everywhere. Aside from quarterback (although they still needed a backup), guard, and running back, almost everything else was a real need.

Incomprehensibly, they addressed the vast majority of them thanks to a delightful free agent frenzy and a smart draft romp. They didn't address all of them, though, and in OTAs, the biggest weakness is going to become very clear.

The Panthers still have one major hole during free agency

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) walks on the field after an NFL training camp session | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is obvious that the Panthers have a glaring hole at tight end. They might have the worst tight end unit in the entire NFL. However, that doesn't seem to bother them at all. They had and still have plenty of opportunities to fix it, but they seem intent on leaving it alone.

That may be foolish, but it signals that they do not view tight end as a major weakness. Dave Canales offenses have rarely featured tight ends, and GM Dan Morgan said he likes the guys they have on the roster at the position.

So for the purposes of this exercise, we're going to ignore tight end as the biggest weakness. It is, but it's boringly obvious. The other major weakness, interestingly enough, is linebacker.

The Panthers went out and got Devin Lloyd, the best free agent linebacker, way back in free agency. That gave them a massive upgrade over Christian Rozeboom, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It did not help the depth problem, though. In 2025, when Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, and others got hurt, they ended up playing key games down the stretch with special teamers and fourth-string linebackers (or worse) starting at linebacker.

That kind of hole isn't going to be fixed with one singular addition. Carolina did take a flyer on Jackson Kuwatch in the seventh round, but he projects as a special teams player who hopefully will not need to factor into the defense.

That still leaves the linebacker corps in rough shape at OTAs. Devin Lloyd is great, but that's it. Trevin Wallace is still recovering from injury. Beyond that, there's little to write home about, and the jury is still out on Wallace as well.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (57) during the first quarter | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lloyd is fortunately capable of doing a lot of heavy lifting. Wallace, who figures to start alongside him, will benefit from his presence and could end up being a decent player. Still, he is not the most inspiring LB2 in the NFL, and those behind him are not good at all.

The Panthers had a few chances to address this in the draft, passing on Deonta Lawson, Anthony Hill Jr., and Kyle Louis at different points. With Lloyd, it wasn't a big concern, but it still remains a hole in the defense.