Why Panthers Finally Broke Down and Signed Darren Waller

The Carolina Panthers made what could be a significant addition to their tight ends room after the team signed Darren Waller to a one-year deal last week.

Waller now joins what was an uninspiring tight ends room that also includes Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans.

As far as why the Panthers made this addition, there are multiple reasons, one of which was addressed by head coach Dave Canales in his first comments on the signing.

Why Panthers signed Darren Waller

Former Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked why the Panthers signed Waller, Canales said it's all about adding more competition to the tight ends room, and the roster in general.

"Just watching him over the years, he had a fantastic game here when they came last season and made some big plays against us. This is [general manager] Dan [Morgan] and I looking for ways to challenge our roster and rooms," Canales said, according to Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340.

The contest Canales is referring to came in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, when Waller posted a season-high 78 receiving yards while also scoring a touchdown.

Why Panthers needed more competition at TE

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'tavion Sanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The need for more competition in the tight ends room stems from the fact that Carolina didn't have much there in terms of pass-catching ability for Bryce Young.

Tremble and Evans are good blockers but don't offer much in the passing game, and Sanders has flashed as a receiver but hasn't come close to meeting expectations. He also struggles when tasked with blocking.

Waller isn't much of a blocker, but he has more prowess as a pass-catcher than any other Panthers tight end on the roster, even at his advanced age (Waller turns 34 on Sept. 13).

Once an elite tight end, Waller might not be the athlete he once was, but he showed he can still be a plus in the passing game in 2025 when he pulled in 283 yards and six touchdowns for the Dolphins in just nine games.

Carolina's 2025 receiving yards leader at tight end was Tremble, who notched 249 in 17 contests. That just goes to show how much of an upgrade Waller could be for Carolina.

More than just TE concerns

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' concerns in the passing game extend beyond just the tight ends room, though.

The loss of rookie Chris Brazzell to a season-ending injury further shortened what was already a suspect wide receiver corps. led by Tetairoa McMilland and Jalen Coker.

Having Waller around now makes Carolina less dependent on Xavier Legette, who can hardly be depended on for a big role.

We would caution, however, that Waller is anything but a sure thing because of his injury history and the fact that he could hit the wall hard when it comes to decline.

But considering the circumstances in Carolina, adding Waller made all the sense in the world for the Panthers.