Carolina Panthers' Thin WR Corps Suffers Huge Blow with Chris Brazzell Injury

The hits keep coming for the Carolina Panthers. Injuries have already crushed the vibes at training camp, with Taylor Moton sidelined for a while and Nic Scourton out for the year.

Trainers are hopeful, but Mitchell Evans had to be carted off with an ankle injury as well. The cart has stayed busy, unfortunately. Chris Brazzell II is the latest to leave the field, unable to put any weight on his leg.

Cart now comes out. Both #Panthers coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young come up to him to check in on him. https://t.co/XeEgDWY3PJ — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) July 29, 2026

The Panthers selected Brazzell in the third round of the 2026 draft, and they were excited about the size and speed he could bring to what has been a mediocre wide receiver room. Unfortunately, the prospect of that just took a massive blow.

Why this is a huge blow to the Panthers

Rookie Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers brought Chris Brazzell in to compete for the final starting wide receiver spot. Xavier Legette had slid down the depth chart after being a first-round pick in 2024, and the Panthers wanted to upgrade the third WR position.

Whether Brazzell earned the job or he pushed Legette to finally improve was moot. The addition of Brazzell was going to reshape this offense, one way or another. Unfortunately, while it remains to be seen what the diagnosis is, Brazzell's status is up in the air.

Mitchell Evans was carted off and posted that he is fine and it's just a rolled ankle, which means he won't miss much time. The same could be true for Brazzell, but it is absolutely grimace-inducing when a player has to be carted off.

And after Nic Scourton's brutal, unfair, and tragic injury, Panthers fans rightfully have some PTSD over all of this. It's not even been a full week's worth of practices and the team is losing players left and right.

Bryce Young with a perfect ball to Xavier Legette in the back of the end zone for a TD over Nick Scott in 11s. Beautiful throw, good catch. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 29, 2026

Legette will have to step up in Brazzell's absence, especially if this is a serious injury. Fortunately, he has had a solid if unspectacular camp, and he made a big play in the immediate aftermath of Brazzell's injury.

Practice has not slowed down since, though, and it will likely be some time before Dave Canales can update us on Brazzell's condition. It will likely be even longer before the receiver gets an official diagnosis.

In the meantime, the Panthers have a plethora of wide receiver options to parse through, especially if Brazzell lands on the PUP list or IR to start the NFL season in a few weeks.