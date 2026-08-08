Why Panthers' QB Bryce Young Deserves (and Finally Gets) More Credit Than Usual

The project dates back to 2014. And for the 13th consecutive year, NFL scribe Mike Sando presents his always-interesting and comprehensive quarterback tiers. The talented football writer for The Athletic utilizes 50 executives and coaches and got their thoughts on 35 experienced signal-callers for 2026. The players are broken down into five tiers.

Spoiler alert. As for Tier 1, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford (tied for second) and Joe Burrow are the top four, respectively.

Which tier did Panthers’ QB Bryce Young land on for 2026?

Bryce Young scrambles for a 16-yard TD run! #KeepPounding



He was +675 to score!!! ✔️💰



19+ | #KeepPoundingpic.twitter.com/2AtSb8dJuk — PROLINE BC (@ProlineBC) January 10, 2026

Make your way down a bit to Tier 3. At No. 22, you will find the field general of the reigning NFC South champions. Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young is coming off his third season and his most successful campaign to date. In 16 regular-season contests and starts, he hit on 63.6 percent of his throws for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns.

There were 15 turnovers, the vast majority in the first half of games, but he learned to overcome those slow starts on numerous occasions. In the team’s 34-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild card round, Young served up a first-quarter interception. However, he would wind up throwing for 264 yards and a fourth-quarter score, and also ran for 24 yards and a TD in the three-point loss.

Lots of positives when it comes to Panthers’ QB Bryce Young

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sando pointed out that the three-year pro, who made his debut on the tiers in 2024, has made strides each year in this process. And it’s safe to say he has caught the attention of some of those casting their votes and voicing their opinions.

“He made a huge jump in 2026. His command, his confidence, his accuracy, the movement—he just seemed so much more confident as a player. It was an eye-opener for all of us to watch him perform. It reflected in their team.” This from a coach whose team faced the Panthers during the second half of 2025.” And another coach stated that Young was “a 3 who is growing on me.”

Bryce Young has benefitted from an improving supporting cast

When Bryce Young went 15/20, 206 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INT and upset the 9-2 Rams last season.



Top 100 Deserved. 👏 https://t.co/LrrSsvZDJ4 pic.twitter.com/dIpp6tIJ7T — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 23, 2026

There was also this analysis from a former general manager. “He needs the athletes around him, and they’ve done a good job surrounding him. He doesn’t necessarily elevate them, but he puts them in a position to be successful.”

That’s an excellent point. General manager Dan Morgan used the eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who wound up catching 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on the way to being named the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker was hot down the stretch and in the playoffs. And Morgan has surrounded Young with some pretty competent offensive lines.

Consistency has eluded Panthers’ QB Bryce Young

It appears if Young’s ascent up the tiers is to continue, he must find a way to overcome his issues in the first two quarters of games. All told, he gave up the football a combined 16 times in his 17 total outings, with 11 of those miscues coming in the first half. That lack of consistency has to be eliminated if the improved performer is to take another step or two forward.