How the Panthers Failed to Set Up Adequate Offense for Another Year

Former Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales will begin his third NFL regular season as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers in September when the team hosts Caleb Williams and the defending NFC North champion Chicago Bears in Week 1. The team has made steady strides since 2023, when they finished with the worst record in the league at 2-15). Canales’s club is coming off a winning a division title this past season, albeit with an 8-9 win-loss mark.

This Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, the reigning NFC South champs take on the Arizona Cardinals in the 2026 preseason opener. Despite reaching the playoffs this past season, the franchise is seeking its first winning campaign since finishing 11-5 in 2017.

Panthers’ wide receiver room could use some more talent

Tetairoa McMillan 8 REC, 130 YDS, 2 TDs vs ATL Today.pic.twitter.com/xdinUvNin5 https://t.co/0MqoWfq3k0 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 16, 2025

Earlier this week, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report laid out the biggest strength and weakness for each of the NFL’s 32 teams. When it came to the former category, Canales’s team was lauded for its talent at cornerback. When it came to Carolina’s top shortcoming, his focus was on the other side of the football.

“The Panthers are still waiting for quarterback Bryce Young to solidify himself as a franchise quarterback. For that to happen, they're going to need more out of their receiving corps.” Knox also pointed out that “2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, is a strong top option.”

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“After him, however, Carolina doesn't have many dependable targets,” added Knox. “Jalen Coker ranked second among receivers with just 394 receiving yards last season, while Tommy Tremble led Panthers tight ends with just 249 yards.”

Knox also mentioned the free-agent addition of John Metchie III (who played for the Eagles and Jets in 2025) and the selection of University of Tennessee speedster Chris Brazzell II in the third round of April’s draft. Of course, the latter is now out for the season following a knee injury and impending surgery.

Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker finished strong in 2025

Dear Brad Idzik and Bryce Young,



FEED JALEN COKER THE BALL. pic.twitter.com/ravhlwnNkO — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) May 5, 2026

While Knox’s point about Tremble is noteworthy since the tight end has not been much of a factor in Canales’s passing attack the past two seasons, the numbers for Coker do not tell the entire story of 2025. The former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross missed the first six games of the seasons. He averaged 11.9 yards per catch on 33 receptions this past season and reached the end zone three times in 11 regular-season outings.

If you include his nine catches for 134 yards and one score in Carolina’s playoff loss to the Rams, Coker finished the season with 28 grabs for 378 yards and four TDs in his final six total appearances.

Still, Knox makes a very valid point as Young does need more from his pass-catching corps in general if the Panthers’ aerial attack is to take a major step forward this season.