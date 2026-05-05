Why the Panthers Were Smart To Pass on Devin Lloyd’s Running Mate in 2026 Draft

Now 10 days removed from this year’s NFL Draft, the 2027 class is already gaining a ton of buzz for how superior a class it’s projected to be compared to 2026. Obviously, it’s a huge quarterback class, but there are other positions that should be deeper than this year’s class was. One of the positions the Carolina Panthers need to focus on is linebacker

The inside linebacker class this year wasn’t too deep, and didn’t feature any first-round talent outside of Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, even though Reese is going to play both inside and outside LB in the NFL.

Not only were those the only two real first-round linebackers, but the Panthers had better options at every pick, whether it was Monroe Freeling at 19 to boost the offensive line or Lee Hunter at 49 to complement Derrick Brown and bolster the run defense.

All the rest of Carolina’s picks made more sense than reaching for a linebacker when that unit is guaranteed to improve with Devin Lloyd joining Carolina.

Devin Lloyd 81 TKL, 5 INT, 1 FR 2025 Season Highlights.



The Panthers pay the All-Pro linebacker.



pic.twitter.com/CxmiT1qEI6 https://t.co/bVqKW2Z3Am — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 10, 2026

The 2027 class features some fun talent at the linebacker spot, and there are some prospects that the Panthers should keep their eye on if they want to find a running mate for newly signed Devin Lloyd. Here are three prospects to watch.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF released their early linebacker rankings for the 2027 NFL Draft, and atop that list was Notre Dame’s Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. Viliamu-Asa thrives against the run, having elite downhill tackling ability and strength as a blitzer. Viliamu-Asa’s run defense grade backs it up, leading college football with a 94.0 PFF run grade.

One thing to keep an eye on with Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, hes coming off a season-ending torn ACL injury suffered against Syracuse at the end of last season. All reports indicate that he'll be good to go for 2026, but it's still something to monitor as far as this season goes.

Rasheem Biles, Texas

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) celebrates a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Looked at as undersized for what a typical NFL linebacker is, Rasheem Biles makes up for it with his versatile skillset, being able to excel in both run and pass coverage. Not only do his PFF grades in pass and run show that, but his tape demonstrates that while he is at his best going downhill, he can be disruptive in pass coverage with his natural ball skills.

Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Ben Roberts (13) makes an interception and runs with the ball as BYU Cougars tight end Carsen Ryan (20) tries to tackle him during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Texas Tech’s linebacker room did not stop with Jacob Rodriquez. Ben Roberts is excellent in pass coverage, with four interceptions last year. Roberts was also second on the Red Raiders in tackles for loss last year, and now that his role on the defense will be more prominent, his numbers should go up. Roberts is a unique athlete for the linebacker spot, having played high school safety.