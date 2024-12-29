Panthers studs & duds: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and a Duck stand out in loss to Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers have lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 48-14. That drops their record to 4-12 on the season, and brings them that much closer to setting a new record for most points allowed in a year. While it was mostly a dismal affair, there were at least a couple of positive takeaways to be found along the way.
Here are our studs and duds for this week's game.
Stud: QB Bryce Young
While it's never fun to lose in this fashion, the Panthers did get at least one promising bit of sunshine around the rainclouds hovering over Tampa. That would be the continued development of second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who had a sharp first half before the wheels fell off the Panthers' bus. Young hooked up for several beautiful rainbow balls to wide receiver Adam Thielen, including two for touchdowns. Young ended the day with a line of 15/28 for 204 yards, two TDs, no picks and a 100.9 passer rating.
Stud: WR Adam Thielen
Carolina's offense has a clear WR1, and whoever is WR2 isn't very close to Adam Thielen. From the first drive on, Thielen showed he was by far the best route runner and pass catcher on this roster, even though he's been in the league for 10 years and is now 34. Thielen's chemistry with Young is the best thing these Panthers have going right now in the passing game. He finished with a team-high five catches on six targets, 110 yard and two scores.
Dud: WR Xavier Legette
While it's going great with Thielen, the rest of Carolina's receiver corps is lagging far behind. The most disappointing results have been coming from rookie Xavier Legette. While he has more than enough size and athleticism to thrive at this level, Legette hasn't developed a rhythm with Bryce Young as of yet - especially when plays break down. Legette only caught five of nine targets today, totaling 28 receiving yards.
Dud: RB Raheem Blackshear
A successful run game has two indispensable components: run blocking that isn't terrible and a running back who knows what he's doing. With Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks and Miles Sanders all on injured reserve, the Panthers were down to the dregs of their depth chart here, today. Blackshear just wasn't able to get anything going and wound up averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.
Stud: The Duck
The Panthers clearly need help for their safety room, and even though he's a bit undersized they should consider signing the duck that showed up on the field in the third quarter. This was not your ordinary B- duck. Even though there was a whole pro football game going on around him, he showed poise and calm, and refused to be moved off his spot easily. The duck also has some great plumage, to boot. A serious free agent to target come March.
Dud: CB Caleb Farley
With Jaycee Horn and Chau Smith-Wade both out of the lineup today due to injuries, the Panthers had to rely on a few backups, and it went about as well as you'd guess. The worst of it came from Caleb Farley, who tried his best to cover Mike Evans in the red zone, but just couldn't keep up with him. Evans finished with eight catches, 97 yards and two touchdowns.
