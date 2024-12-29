Random duck refuses to leave field where Panthers-Bucs are playing
Midway through the third quarter, a duck made an appearance in the Carolina Panthers matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During a blowout that immediately got worse, the bird refused to leave the field. An entire play took place before the field staff was able to get the duck off the field.
The Panthers have not been playing well all day, particularly on the defensive end. With another punt coming, the most interesting thing the CBS broadcast could find was the duck sitting randomly on the field.
Duck interrupts Panthers' blocked-punt misfortune
The broadcast cut away from the initial snap on the punt to showcase an oddity in the NFL: an animal on the field. Most games are played outdoors, but it's uncommon for any animal, be it a bird, squirrel, or even a cat, to be present on the playing field.
Before the cameras could get back on the actual game, the Panthers had their punt blocked. Poor blocking led to a free rusher who blocked Johnny Hekker's punt. The recovery was made with ease, and a touchdown return went without so much as an attempted tackle.
For a day full of lowlights for Carolina, that was a pretty bad one that put a bow on top of their impending loss. The punt return made it 41-14, and the duck's interruption prevented anyone from even seeing the full play.
