Panthers lauded by NFL executives for Tetairoa McMillan, Nic Scourton draft picks
The Carolina Panthers came away with eight players during the 2025 NFL draft, and by all accounts, the class was a solid one. The highlight of the Panthers' group was wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was taken with the No. 8 overall pick.
Carolina needed to add a true No. 1 target on the outside for their quarterback, Bryce Young, and McMillan has the potential to be just that as soon as his first season in the NFL.
When it comes to the selection of McMillan, an unnamed NFL exec told The Athletic's Mike Sando that they think the Arizona product will become a top-15 receiver in the NFL and that the Panthers aren't going to have any regrets about their class as a whole.
"“I think he is like Tee Higgins,” the executive said. “That is higher than Tee went, but you would still be getting a top-15 receiver in the league. I do not think Carolina will look back on this draft class, with these players, and regret it. There were not a lot of blue-chip players.”
Another executive was of the opinion that the Panthers simply had to take McMillan in that spot, given the fact that he was "the only big guy" at the position in this year's class.
The exec also went on to praise the Panthers for their selection of edge rusher Nic Scourton.
“McMillan was the only big guy, so if you were looking for size, you had to take him,” the exec said. “The rusher they got (Scourton) does everything really well, to where I do not think there is a miss factor with him. Not dynamic, but a really good player and an ass-kicker. Guys with those intangibles, you can’t have enough of.”
It's rare that we get to see this kind of praise for the Panthers, a franchise that is well-known for making its share of blunders. This is just the latest example of the positivity surrounding what has been a strong offseason in Carolina.
