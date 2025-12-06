LeSean McCoy unimpressed by Panthers' big upset wins vs. Packers, Rams

So far this season the Carolina Panthers have played four games against heavyweight Super Bowl contenders.

Back in Week 4, the Panthers got humiliated on the road by the New England Patriots, falling by 29 points a week after beating the Atlanta Falcons, 30-0. Four weeks later, Carolina hosted the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium and it was the same story, with the Bills decimating the Panthers by 31.

The Panthers flipped the script in their next two matchups with contenders, though. First, they shocked the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, 16-13 and last week they pulled off another stunner at home against the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27.

What are we to make of the two very different results they've seen against the AFC vs. NFC heavyweights? Aside from the fact that they're wildly inconsistent, it's tough to say.

Until they start beating good teams on a consistent basis, they're going to have some stubborn critics. Apparently we can include former Philadelphia Eagles star LeSean McCoy in that crowd. Here's what he had to say about Carolina's upsets against the Packers and the Rams.

McCoy was a hell of a running back in his time, making six Pro Bowl teams, earning two first-team All-Pro honors and being part of two Super Bowl winning teams. Along the way, he totaled over 11,000 rushing yards and scored 73 touchdowns.

None of that qualifies McCoy to speak on the modern NFL, or analyze it on any respectable level. We've seen time and time again that even Hall of Famers can flop as analysts, while people who have never played football at any level can thrive - so long as they can admit when they're wrong and don't let their biases color their commentary.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Where Carolina Panthers rank in NFL according to their PFF grades

Analyst labels Bryce Young the NFL’s most unpredictable quarterback

GM Dan Morgan’s success at one spot key to Panthers’ turnaround