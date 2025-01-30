Panthers met with All-SEC edge rusher, 25-TD RB prospect at the Senior Bowl
This week is one of the most-hectic times of the year for NFL scouts and executives as several college All-Star games are going on at once. Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have certainly been busy, being spotted on the sidelines together along with EVP Brandt Tillis at the Senior Bowl.
While it's true that to some extent every prospect who matters will "meet" with every team around the league, it's still instructive to see which positions and which players the Panthers are focusing on. Yesteday we got news that they spoke with Tyron Herring, a ballhawk from Delaware who could be a late Day 3 or undrafted sleeper.
Today we have news of a couple more meetings for the Panthes. According to Fansided, the team met with Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen at the Senior Bowl. Umanmielen (6-foot-4, 264 pounds) spent the first four years of his college career at Florida, where he put up 15 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss in 45 games.
For the 2024 season Umanmielen transferred to Mississippi, where he enjoyed a breakout year. He posted career-bests with 10.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss, earning first-team All-SEC honors for his efforts. Here are the highlights.
The Panthers have their starting edge combo set for 2025 with Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum, but neither one is under contract after this coming season, which makes edge a strong if not immediate priority. At the moment Umanmielen is projected to be a second-round pick.
The Panthers also reportedly met with Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten at the Senior Bowl. Tuten (5-foot-9, 211 pounds) has been a productive rusher over the last two seasons with the Hokies after transferring from North Carolina A&T.
It was a good move by Tuten, who racked up over 2,000 rushing yards, averaged 5.7 yards per carry and scored 25 touchdowns on the ground in 24 games. As a receiver he added another 50 catches, 320 yards and four more scores.
The Panthers may seem deep at running back on paper, but Jonathon Brooks may miss the entire 2025 season with his second ACL tear and Miles Sanders is likely to be a cap casualty. That means there's a lot of room on the depth chart beneath starter Chuba Hubbard. Tuten is projected to be a sixth-round pick.
