Panthers Take Strange Approach in PFN's Latest Mock Draft
I typically have a bone to pick with every mock draft, but for the most part, I tend to agree with the selections or the reasoning behind them. In the latest seven-round mock draft by Pro Football Network, I’m having an extremely difficult time understanding the strategy behind Carolina’s picks.
PFN’s projections for the Panthers:
RD 2, Pick 33: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
RD 2, Pick 39: RB Trey Benson, Florida State
RD 3, Pick 65: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
RD 4, Pick 101: QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
RD 5, Pick 141: C Hunter Nourzad, Penn State
RD 5, Pick 142: RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
RD 7, Pick 240: EDGE Eric Watts, UConn
My analysis:
I don’t mind the Kool-Aid McKinstry selection, but not in this scenario where C Zach Frazier is still on the board. Drafting a corner, in my opinion, is not as high on the priority list as solidifying the center spot.
Drafting Trey Benson at 39??? Again, there are more pressing needs at this spot in the draft, especially when you have Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders under contract. Drafting a running back should be in the cards, but not that early. To make the strategy even more confusing is PFN has Carolina taking Braelon Allen in the fifth. Why in the world would the Panthers use two of their limited draft picks on running backs?
Perhaps a bigger head scratcher? Drafting Spencer Rattler. This draft should be solely dedicated to improving the top end of the roster as much possible. Taking another rookie quarterback might be worth considering in 2025, not this spring.