Why Bryce Young is not to blame for Panthers' inexcusable Week 15 loss

The latest edition of the Pro Football Focus’ 2025 NFL Power Rankings has the Carolina Panthers at the No. 26 spot, down one notch from the previous week. It’s not a very flattering figure in regards to Dave Canales’s team, which is in contention for a division title. On the other hand, trying to make sense of the Panthers’ erratic play the last two months has indeed been difficult.

“The Panthers had a golden chance to move to the top of the NFC South in Week 15,” explained PFF analyst Thomas Valentine. “They just had to avoid the same pitfall that plagued the Buccaneers in Week 14: don’t lose to the basement-dwelling Saints. If they could do that, they’d be 8-6 heading into a potential division-clinching tie against the Buccaneers in Week 16. But, as is the norm for the NFC South, they couldn’t make it happen.”

Canales’s offense was limited to 281 total yards in Sunday's 20-17 defeat. The team also finished the game with 11 accepted penalties totaling 103 yards.

“The Carolina offense had a low 36.8 percent success rate in the loss,” added Valentine, “though Bryce Young (66.9 grade; 31st) connected on 5-of-7 throws of over 10 yards for 126 yards and a touchdown. That included a beautiful 32-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker (72.3 grade; 40th) while compiling a 78.4 overall PFF grade. It all comes down to next week.”

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest reason for the team’s seventh loss of the season was the failure of Carolina’s defense to slow down Kellen Moore’s improving attack late in the game. Saints’ rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and the club’s offensive unit rolled up 172 total yards in the fourth quarter. Shough threw for 162 yards and a score, with five of his 13 completions and the touchdown to wide receiver Chris Olave.

The Panthers’ defense will have to come up much bigger this Sunday against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs’ talented receiving corps.

