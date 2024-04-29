Panthers Will 'Continue Talks' with Free Agent CB Stephon Gilmore
For the most part, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan was able to address most of the team's needs through last weekend's NFL Draft. They were able to get Bryce Young a couple of receiving options in Xavier Legette and Ja'Tavion Sanders, while adding another option in the backfield with Jonathon Brooks.
With the focus on improving the offensive side of the ball early in the draft, it pushed other needs such as corner and edge rusher down the board. Carolina did come out with one corner, selecting Washington State's Chau Smith-Wade in the fifth round.
"We're really excited about Chau," Morgan said. "Chau is a guy that can play inside, he can play outside, so we liked his versatility. Good on special teams. I think he's a guy that can really contribute and make us better."
Despite telling media in his introductory press conference that the Panthers plan to play him all over the place, he'll more than likely settle in at nickel behind Troy Hill. This means the Panthers still need help on the outside. This is where veteran free agent and former Panther, Stephon Gilmore, enters the conversation. According to Morgan, bringing Gilmore back home is still a possibility.
"You know, I think obviously at every position we're going to look to improve, not just the corner position. But, again, going to try to create depth and competition everywhere. You know, as far as Stephon, we're not going to close the door on anything and we'll continue to talk and explore and see where that goes. "