NFL fans prefer Panthers great Greg Olsen over Tom Brady as a commentator
Tom Brady might be the greatest quarterback and competitor in the history of the NFL. However, that doesn't necessarily qualify him to talk about it for a living. Yesterday Brady made his debut as a commentator/analyst on Fox for Week 1's slate. While Brady's knowledge of the game is beyond question, it's another thing entirely to translate that high football IQ into something the average fan can understand and enjoy.
The saddest part about Brady's transition to the booth is that it bumped a very capable commentator from Fox's top broadcast team. That would be former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who has mastered the art of live TV analysis and surpassed even Tony Romo as the best at what he does.
Meanwhile, the early reviews for Brady's first Sunday in his new job are in, and they're not good. By most accounts Brady's analysis was bland and awkward, even bad enough that a bunch of NFL fans were calling for Olsen to get his old job back on social media. Here are a few examples from Twitter. (Some are NSFW).
Brady may eventually grow into his new gig and become good at this. However, he's never going to surpass Olsen for one very simple reason: he's not nearly as likeable. It takes some humility to recognize that fans don't tune in to listen to the guys talking over the game. Brady was an all-time great winner for many reasons, but being humble is not one of them.
On the other hand, Olsen understands that he's not the main character and he's able to explain what he knows in a relatable and entertaining way. In that department, having won seven Super Bowl rings is about as useful as a third arm.
