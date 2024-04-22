Xavier Legette Reveals What the Panthers Told Him About Pick 33
With the 33rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the belief is that the Carolina Panthers will select either a wide receiver or center. The team needs to surround second-year quarterback Bryce Young with weapons, but also needs to solidify the center spot for the future.
South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette is one prospect the Panthers are extremely interested in and have been throughout this entire process. In a recent interview with John Crumpler of USA Today, Legette may have spilled the beans on what the Panthers want to do with that top pick of the second round.
“I’ve met with the Panthers about four or five times. The relationship, it just keep continuing to grow. They really hoping that I can make it to the second round. They keep on telling me if I’m sitting at (pick) 33, they’re going to take me.”
If what they told Legette is true, they may now be in risk of not landing him with this tidbit of info leaking out. There’s a possibility of a run on receivers late in the first round and with this now out there, some team could jump ahead of Carolina to take him.
This also could be a smoke screen with Carolina really having their eyes set on someone else. Let’s be honest here, I’m sure Legette isn’t the only prospect they said they would take if they made it to 33. He’s just the only one we know they’ve told that to. If some team believes that is there intention and bites, the player Carolina actually wants could fall right into their lap.
The interesting thing about Legette is that he’s been projected anywhere from the back end of the first round to as late as the early part of the third round. He had one year of solid production after four years of being buried on the depth chart. I get the sense that the Panthers’ interest in Legette is real, but maybe the hope is that he makes it to their second selection at No. 39.
In just a few days, we’ll have all the answers.