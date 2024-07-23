SI

Patrick Mahomes Confirms Travis Kelce Still Has the Most Obnoxious Ring Tone

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy with tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC championship game in January 2023.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy with tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC championship game in January 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has no excuses for missing a phone call these days.

The official social media account for Kelce's podcast New Heights posted an old video from 2015 on Tuesday, depicting a younger Kelce sitting down for a segment about the NFL's annual top-100 players list. During the middle of the interview, Kelce's phone rang, exposing his ringtone as something that sounded like a combination of a wailing baby and a screaming goat.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chimed in on X, letting the world know that Kelce still has that ringtone to this day.

Too funny.

Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs have already officially begun their hunt for a third straight Super Bowl title, as they reported to training camp on Sunday in St. Joseph, Mo. The Chiefs will open their three-game preseason schedule on Aug. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Mahomes is expected to call Kelce's number plenty this season. But based on that horrendous ringtone, let's hope those connections occur on the gridiron rather than on the phone.

