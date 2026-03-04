Patrick Mahomes Has Devastating One-Word Reaction to Chiefs Trading Trent McDuffie

The Chiefs’ restructure has seemingly begun.

On Wednesday, Kansas City traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick and a 2027 third-rounder.

McDuffie was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in 2022, and he won two Super Bowl titles with the team. Understandably, this was a tough loss for the Chiefs roster, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes specifically seems to not be taking the news very well. He tweeted a simple, but devastating, one-word response to the trade news on Wednesday.

Damn.. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 4, 2026

In McDuffie’s four seasons in Kansas City, he recorded three interceptions, 34 passes defended and 246 combined tackles across 56 starts. His presence will definitely be missed in Kansas City as the Chiefs will now look to replace the star cornerback.

The Chiefs suffered one of their worst outcomes in recent memory by missing the playoffs this past season. Mahomes tore his ACL and missed the last few contests, but the team was already out of the playoff picture by then. It was assumed owner Clark Hunt would look to rebuild the team this offseason, and the process has seemingly started. It’ll be interesting to see what other moves the Chiefs make in the coming months, and we’ll see how Mahomes handles all the change.

