Patrick Mahomes Gifted the Chiefs' O-Line Rolex Watches and More for Christmas
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played Santa for his offensive line this holiday season and gifted his teammates a lavish array of luxurious presents.
Each player received a Chiefs red Yeti cooler filled with a Normatec Elite leg compression system, Lucchese leather cowboy boots, Oakley sunglasses, a WHOOP band, some Adidas drip, and—since a cooler is nothing without some ice—a Rolex watch.
Per a photo shared by Kay Adams, it appears that at least two lucky players also received something from Louis Vuitton in their haul.
Now, this isn't the first time Mahomes has splurged on gifts for his offensive line. Last year, he bought everyone custom golf carts. And the year before that, he purchased them all custom golf bags filled with new clubs.
With any luck, the QB's Christmas spirit will be enough to heal him ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Houston Texans. Mahomes left last week's game against the Cleveland Browns with a high-ankle sprain, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official update as to whether he'll be good to go over the weekend.
"If I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I'll play and if I don't feel like that's the best-case scenario, I'll let guys like [backup QB Carson Wentz] play," the 29-year-old said Tuesday. "He's a guy that's won in this league as well. It's just about pushing it this week, seeing where I'm at and making the best decision then."