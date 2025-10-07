Patrick Mahomes Had Harsh Reality Check for Chiefs After 'MNF' Loss to Jaguars
The Jaguars defeated the Chiefs on Monday night for the first time since 2009, having pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory in prime-time on Monday Night Football, 31–28.
The defeat sees Kansas City fall to 2-3 on the year, their worst start to a season through five games since 2021. After the game, Patrick Mahomes didn't hesitate to admit he's not pleased with where the Chiefs are at right now.
"We've lost too many games already," Mahomes said after Monday's defeat, via Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.
Mahomes credited the Jaguars for playing hard throughout the night, but admitted that he felt Kansas City let that one get away.
"Obviously sucks, you know, you let a game slip away. Credit to them, they played hard the entire game and they've got a lot of good football players and they closed out there at the end. It still sucks whenever you get a lead like that and you're not able to hold it through the rest of the game," he said, via Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 Kansas City.
The Chiefs jumped out to an early 14–0 lead, but weren't able to capitalize. Penalties were an issue for Andy Reid's squad, who committed 13 during the loss, their most in a game this season.
For a team with such lofty expectations, losing three of their first five games certainly wasn't part of the plan. Although, when they started 2-3 in 2021, they ended up going 12-5 and making the AFC championship game, so they can certainly still turn things around.
The Chiefs have a difficult matchup looming in Week 6 when they take on the Lions on Sunday Night Football.