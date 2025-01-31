Patrick Mahomes Hints at Special Play He Wants to Pull Off to Honor Chiefs History
The Kansas City Chiefs’ list of famous Super Bowl play calls ranges from the deceptively simple “Corn Dog” to the slightly more complicated “Stram 65 Toss Power Trap.”
The latter was used in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV victory against the Minnesota Vikings in 1970, when Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram cemented himself in history by calling that play to give the Chiefs their first touchdown of the game.
In honor of Stram, the modern-day Chiefs under Andy Reid apparently tried to run a newer iteration of that play in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t end up working out like Reid hoped it would, but afterward quarterback Patrick Mahomes hinted that he might want to try it again.
“I wish we would’ve scored,” Mahomes said in Thursday’s press conference. “The history of that play and the history of this organization runs through this entire team. Getting that Lamar Hunt Trophy back at home is special for us. Being able to run that play—one that I’ve watched and one we have a room (in the training facility) named after—next time we’ll try to find a way to get it in the end zone.”
During the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV win, Stram called the play on a third-and-goal in second quarter. The play had Kansas City’s tight end and offensive lineman executing blocks to create a lane for running back Mike Garrett, who ran mostly untouched for the score. The Chiefs went on to win, 23-7.
In the AFC title game, the Chiefs tried something similar on a second-and-goal at the Bills’ 3-yard line, with Travis Kelce and guard Trey Smith shifting left as Isiah Pacheco received the direct snap. Pacheco, however, would get taken down just short of the end zone for a 2-yard gain.
With history on the line in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, one has to wonder whether the Chiefs will try dialing up another similar play to pay homage to Stram as they look to clinch the three-peat. You certainly wouldn’t put it past Reid and Mahomes.