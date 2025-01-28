Patrick Mahomes's Father Trolls Bills Fans After Chiefs' AFC Championship Game Win
After the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes's father had a little fun at the expense of the losing fanbase. Patrick Mahomes Sr. took to X (formerly Twitter) and trolled Bills fans following his son's victory.
"Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo...", Mahomes Sr. wrote.
It's not the first time Mahomes's father, a former 11-year MLB veteran, has trolled an opponent after a Chiefs victory. The elder Mahomes, perhaps most infamously, following the Chiefs' 2023 AFC title game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, lit a victory cigar and, in a video, told viewers he was "smoking that Joe Burrow" in a playful jab.
After the Chiefs' 2024 title game win over the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes Sr. had another cigar at the ready, this time a "special blend Lamar Jackson."
As for 2025, the Chiefs are headed to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX against the NFC champion-Philadelphia Eagles.