Patrick Mahomes's Father Trolls Bills Fans After Chiefs' AFC Championship Game Win

Tim Capurso

Mahomes and his father celebrating after the 2024 AFC championship game win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Mahomes and his father celebrating after the 2024 AFC championship game win over the Baltimore Ravens. / Kara Durrette/Getty Images

After the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes's father had a little fun at the expense of the losing fanbase. Patrick Mahomes Sr. took to X (formerly Twitter) and trolled Bills fans following his son's victory.

"Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo...", Mahomes Sr. wrote.

It's not the first time Mahomes's father, a former 11-year MLB veteran, has trolled an opponent after a Chiefs victory. The elder Mahomes, perhaps most infamously, following the Chiefs' 2023 AFC title game win over the Cincinnati Bengals, lit a victory cigar and, in a video, told viewers he was "smoking that Joe Burrow" in a playful jab.

After the Chiefs' 2024 title game win over the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes Sr. had another cigar at the ready, this time a "special blend Lamar Jackson."

As for 2025, the Chiefs are headed to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX against the NFC champion-Philadelphia Eagles.

Tim Capurso
