Patrick Mahomes Sr. Submits Guilty Plea in Texas DWI Case
Former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes—the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—has pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge in Smith County, Texas, his lawyer told TMZ Tuesday afternoon.
"Today, Mr. Mahomes entered a guilty plea in his case pursuant to a written plea agreement. Our client is now living a sober life, and we believe that the steps he has taken to better his life have helped us negotiate a plea recommendation for probation," attorney Joseph D. Murphy said in a statement.
Mahomes, 54, was arrested on Feb. 4 after officers said he showed signs of intoxication during a traffic stop.
The charge was "DWI third or more," meaning Mahomes could face up to 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine as a repeat offender.
The elder Mahomes spent 1992 to '97 and 1999 to 2003 with six MLB teams, most notably the Minnesota Twins from '92 to '96.
The younger Mahomes has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, including the last two.