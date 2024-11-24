Patrick Mahomes Offered Stark Assessment of Chiefs' Play After Narrow Win Over Panthers
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year to the Buffalo Bills last week and came quite close to dropping another on Sunday. After jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half the Chiefs allowed the lowly Panthers to rally in the fourth quarter and the score was tied, 27-27, with fewer than two minutes remaining.
Enter Patrick Mahomes. The superstar quarterback marched KC down the field to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired, capped off by a 33-yard scramble to put the Chiefs into chip shot field goal range. Following the game, Mahomes spoke to CBS's Evan Washburn and offered a stark assessment of how the Chiefs performed in Week 12.
"We gotta be better finishing in the fourth quarter," Mahomes said. "Offensively, especially. I thought we played a great game offensively, the fourth quarter we've got to be able to execute. We're gonna keep working, keep trying to get better, and try to finish the season on a strong note."
The Chiefs punted twice in the final frame. They had a chance to slam the door shut when they got the ball with under five minutes to go, but went three-and-out to give the ball right back to the Panthers. Bryce Young subsequently marched down the field to tie the game and suddenly the Chiefs were staring down the barrel of a very tough loss indeed.
Fortunately Kansas City enjoys a certain safety blanket that comes with employing the best quarterback on the planet. Mahomes pulled the offense out of the fire yet again but clearly knows it isn't a sustainable formula for success.