Patriots Send Veteran Defensive Tackle Davon Godchaux to Saints in Trade
After eight years on the Eastern Seaboard, Louisiana native Davon Godchaux is reportedly heading back to his home-state team.
The New England Patriots are trading Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, according to a Monday morning report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Godchaux, 30, has started 17 games for the Patriots in each of the last three seasons; he also started 16 games in 2021.
A native of Plaquemine, La., Godchaux played 37 games for LSU from 2014 to '16.
The Miami Dolphins drafted him in the fifth round in 2017, and he spent the first four years of his career there.
Over the course of his eight-year career, Godchaux has recorded 5.5 sacks and 429 combined tackles.
New England—coming off its second straight 4–13 season in which it finished 22nd in scoring defense, its lowest ranking in that category since 1995—will pick fourth in April's NFL draft.