Patriots Put Jabrill Peppers on Exempt List Following Arrest
After being arrested Saturday, it appears that New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers will not be playing football for the foreseeable future.
Peppers has been placed on the commissioner's exempt list, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.
The eighth-year safety "may not practice or attend games while on the list," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted.
On Saturday, Peppers was arrested in Braintree, Mass. on charges of assault and battery on a family member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Class B substance thought to be cocaine, and strangulation.
The arrest followed a neighbor's 9-1-1 call in the early hours of Saturday morning, reporting a disturbance involving Peppers and his girlfriend. A police report obtained by Peter Eliopoulos and Jamy Pombo Sesselman of WCVB-TV in Boston said that Peppers "hit her, choked her, took off her clothing and put her outside."
Peppers has started four games for the Patriots this season, recording an interception and 23 combined tackles. He has previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, and was an All-American at Michigan in 2016.