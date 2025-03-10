Patriots Bolster Offensive Line by Agreeing to Deal With Veteran Tackle Morgan Moses
The New England Patriots hit this offseason with several big needs, but arguably none was bigger than improving the offensive line. Drake Maye played great as a rookie but was constantly under pressure from opposing defenses and took some pretty brutal hits over the course of the year. The team's future is tied to Maye's long-term health and thus it was assumed many resources would be invested into the offensive line.
On Monday, that assumption was proved correct. Reports emerged that the Pats had agreed to sign veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year deal worth up to $28.5 million.
Moses, 34, has been around the league for a long time. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2014 and played there for seven years before stints with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. Last year Moses played in front of Aaron Rodgers for Gang Green and earned an average PFF grade in 14 starts.
The journeyman tackle is not a long-term solution for New England's problems at tackle but he will definitely provide needed reinforcements in the immediate. Maye was sacked 34 times in 12 starts last year. His development will be greatly aided by increased protection and Moses should provide that.