Patriots Release Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster After One Season, per Report

Smith-Schuster will become a free agent before the 2024 season begins.

Madison Williams

Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) greets fans before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) greets fans before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after just one season together, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

This opens up the opportunity for Smith-Schuster to sign with a team before the 2024 season begins as he is now a free agent. He will likely join his fourth team in four years.

No teams have surfaced as favorites to pick up the receiver yet.

The receiver played in 11 games during last year's disappointing 4–13 Patriots season, catching 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown. It was quite the difference from the 2022 season when Smith-Schuster played for the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs. He totaled 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns that year.

Smith-Schuster began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as they drafted him in 2017. His best statistical season came in '18 when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns at age 21. This remains his career best for catches and receiving yards.

