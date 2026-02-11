What Christian Gonzalez Said About Future With Patriots Entering the Offseason

Just a couple days after the Patriots lost Super Bowl LX to the Seahawks, Christian Gonzalez is already having to think about his future in New England.

The cornerback is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, meaning he’s eligible for an extension from the Patriots. So, does Gonzalez want to stay in New England? His answer was clear.

“Oh, yeah, no doubt,” Gonzalez said this week, via the Boston Herald. “This is where I got drafted, and I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

Gonzalez doesn’t seem to worried about the intricate details of his contract right now. He just wants to make sure he remains in New England, and he trust his agent and Patriots executives to figure out how to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

“I’m not really trying to get into all of that. I mean, it’s kind of more my agents, they’ll deal with that and keep me up to speed on it,” Gonzalez said. “Coming in today, I just wanted to see the guys, hang out with them a couple more times. I mean, it’s the last time this full team, coaching staff will be in the building. So, [I] focus on that. My agents and [Mike Vrabel] and all, they’ll talk.”

Gonzalez rose to becoming one of the NFL’s cornerbacks this season. In 14 regular-season games, Gonzalez recorded a career-high 69 tackles.

Gonzalez is expected to be one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league if an extension is agreed upon. Right now, Colts star Sauce Gardner makes the most money among cornerbacks with an average of $30.1 million per year.

