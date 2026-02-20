Patriots Had Classy Gesture for Mack Hollins After He Missed Time With Injury

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins came four catches short of earning an extra $400,000 in incentives this past season.

Hollins needed 50 catches to trigger the extra incentive in his contract, but was unable to reach the number after he missed the final two games of the regular season with a lacerated spleen. The Patriots decided to reward him the $400,000 anyway, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The $400,000 is in addition to the $600,000 incentive Hollins already received for nabbing 40 receptions during the year. Overall in Hollins’s first season with the Patriots in 2025, he tallied 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns as well as six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown during their run to the Super Bowl. For those efforts, he’s taking home an extra $1 million in incentives.

Hollins joined the Patriots last March on a two-year $8.4 million deal that can max out at $10.4 million. He has played on four different teams over the last four seasons, but will return to New England in 2026 and look to help them go on a deep playoff run once again.

