Drake Maye Didn’t Know What to Do When Presented With First NFL Trophy

The Patriots beat the Broncos 10-7 on Sunday to earn a trip to the Super Bowl. While Drake Maye did not do much in the passing game, he still found a way to be extremely valuable for the Patriots as he ran for 65 yards and the team's lone touchdown.

Thanks to the touchdown and the fact that he's the new face of the franchise, he got to hold onto the Lamar Hunt Trophy on the podium. And that's when Maye reminded everyone that he's still very inexperienced. After speaking with Jim Nantz, the New England quarterback didn't know what to do with the trophy. It was as out of sorts as he's been during the Patriots’ postseason run.

Drake Maye didn't know what to do with the AFC trophy 😂



(📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/Y9GJrWcwTX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2026

It's been seven years since the Patriots last won the AFC so it makes sense that no one on the roster knows what to do with the trophy. Especially Maye, who would have been 16 years old way back then.

This is the Patriots' 12th Lamar Hunt Trophy and 11th since the turn of the century.

