Examining Patriots’ 2026 Schedule After Super Bowl Loss

The Patriots’ resurgent 2025 season didn’t end the way the team had hoped, as New England was overwhelmed by a swarming Seahawks defense in a 29–13 Super Bowl LX defeat on Sunday. On the heels of an MVP-caliber season from quarterback Drake Maye, one of the best coaches in 2025 Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel and a stout defense, there’s a lot to like about the Patriots moving forward.

Unfortunately for New England, there is one reason for at least a healthy amount of pessimism regarding the team’s chances of repeating its 14-win campaign and run to the Super Bowl in 2026.

Patriots 2026 Schedule

New England’s schedule is about to get a lot more difficult. In 2025, the Patriots benefited from the easiest schedule in the league, according to ESPN’s strength of schedule metric on its Football Power Index.

In 2026, the Patriots project to have the NFL’s sixth-hardest schedule, based on 2025 records of teams.

The Chicago Bears rank among the top of all 32 NFL franchises in strength of schedule for the 2026 season 😳 pic.twitter.com/DesO2rv1cM — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 21, 2026

Here’s a look at who the Patriots will face in ‘26. Note: Home games are bolded. Order of opponents has yet to be determined.

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars

Rejuvenated AFC powers loom large as Patriots’ ‘26 obstacle

As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer laid out, the AFC is bound to pose a more significant challenge in ‘26, particularly from the conference’s usual suspects in recent years. Of the four AFC powers in recent years—the Chiefs, Ravens, Bengals and Bills—only the Bills made the postseason and were eliminated in the divisional round.

New England didn’t have to reckon with any of these four teams in its postseason run, something that doesn’t seem likely to repeat next year.

So considering the tougher schedule and potentially reinvigorated AFC powers, there’s a chance the Patriots could take a bit of a step back in ‘26. But it’s a potential fall that New England, a well-run organization with a top-tier coach and quarterback, should be equipped to handle.

