Live Gameday Thread: Patriots vs. Dolphins | Week 1

The New England Patriots are set to take on the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins in their season opener at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET today.

The last time these two teams met, it resulted in a rare loss for New England at home versus the Dolphins. Ryan Fitzpatrick was under center for Miami in that Week 17 game last season, and it resulted in a 27-24 win for a Dolphins team that finished the 2019 regular season with a 5-11 record. A lackluster finish to the regular season for the Patriots carried over into the first round of playoffs, with New England getting knocked out by the Tennessee Titans in the wild card round.

Now, things are different.

Tom Brady left, along with several key defensive pieces this offseason, which has this season's Patriots squad looking different in several ways. Veteran quarterback Cam Newton is the Week 1 starting quarterback for the six-time Super Bowl champions. Along with that, the Patriots have several rookies slated to take on large workloads due to roster turnover during free agency and some opt outs.

As for Miami, Fitzpatrick is the Week 1 starter, and they will wait to debut first-round pick and quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins upgraded in several spots this offseason, adding former Patriots linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts and center Ted Karras, for example. Their improvements this offseason have them pointing in the right direction as a team that is rebuilding mode.

However, despite being in a rebuild, Miami will present quite a challenge to the Patriots in the season opener.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams did not get to play in preseason games or hold joint practices this summer. Because of that, they have not played in a competitive setting against another team yet this season. So, when the Patriots and Dolphins hit the field Sunday afternoon there could be some rust that needs to be shaken out.

Because of that, the playing field will be more even in this matchup.

