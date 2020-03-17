PatriotMaven
Report: Tom Brady Hasn't Decided Where He'll Play Next, Decision Not Expected Tuesday

Devon Clements

In a stunning turn of events, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced via social media Tuesday morning that he will not be returning to the Patriots for the 2020 season. However, he did not announce where he will be playing next. 

It turns out, Brady doesn't even know where he is playing next. The 42-year-old is still exploring his options, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. 

Brady's decision as to where he will play next is also not expected to be made on Tuesday, according to NBC Sports' Tom E. Curran. 

We now must play the waiting game as we shift our minds to the reality of Brady playing in a non-Patriots uniform. 

The Buccaneers and Chargers offered Brady $30 million or more once the tampering window opened on Monday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. So the expectation is that he will sign with either of those teams. Tampa Bay seems like the best opportunity for the six-time Super Bowl champion, as he will get to utilize a boatload of offensive weapons, be coaches by Bruce Arians, the organization can continue to build around Brady because they have a little over $80 million in available cap space (not including Brady's contract), year-round warm weather and no state income taxes. 

