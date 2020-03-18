Report: Dolphins Sign Center Ted Karras to One-Year Deal

Brian Flores has scooped up another Patriot this offseason.

The Miami Dolphins have signed center Ted Karras to a one-year, $4 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

That is a shockingly small contract when considering the type of market Karras was expected to have in free agency. Karras started 15 games for the Patriots last season in place of David Andrews, who was placed on IR before the regular season began. He ended the season ranked as PFF's 20th best center.

Karras now joins linebacker Kyle Van Noy as the two Patriots who have joined former New England defensive coordinator and now head coach Brian Flores in Miami. Van Noy got a big payday from the Dolphins, signing a four-year, $51 million contract with them on Monday.