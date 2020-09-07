SI.com
Report: Patriots Promote LB Cassh Maluia To 53-Man Roster

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots activated sixth-round pick Cassh Maluia to their 53-man roster Monday, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. 

Heading into Week 1 of the regular season, New England had 18 players on their practice squad, which is two over the legal limit for the 2020 season. They also had a need for inside linebackers on the 53-man roster. So, Maluia - who New England drafted this year and released during roster cut downs over the weekend before bringing him back onto the practice squad - makes his way back to the 53-man roster after defensive tackle Beau Allen was placed on injured reserve. 

Maluia performed very well this summer during training camp. With no Dont'a Hightower due to him opting out of the 2020 season, Maluia should be able to carve out a role for himself during the regular season. Ja'Whaun Bentley is the only player on the roster this year that played snaps at inside linebacker for New England last year. 

