Report: Patriots Expected To Place DT Beau Allen on IR

The New England Patriots are expected to place defensive tackle Beau Allen on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Allen, who signed two-year, $7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has been absent since near the beginning of training for an undisclosed reason. He was expected to help fill a depth void New England had at defensive tackle, where Adam Butler and Byron Cowart are the only other bodies at the position.

The good news is that Allen being on injured reserve doesn't mean we won't see him until November. Per adjusted rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams are allowed to activate a player from injured reserve as soon as three weeks after being placed on IR. That means we could see Allen as early as Week 4, which is when New England takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL