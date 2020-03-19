Report: Patriots Sign S Adrian Philips to Two-Year Deal

The New England Patriots have signed former Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips to a two-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

Turning 28 next week, Phillips is not far removed from his All-Pro season, which was in 2018. Last season, he missed over half the season due to a broken arm suffered in September, but still earned an 87.5 overall grade by PFF. He excels in coverage, which makes him a great replacement for Duron Harmon, who was traded to the Lions on Wednesday.

New England appears to be doubling-down on their secondary after an elite 2019 season. They picked up cornerback Jason McCourty's option, gave an extension to Jason's brother, Devin, and have replaced Harmon with a player that graded better than the long-tenured Patriot last season. Phillips now enters a safety room that includes D. McCourty, Patrick Chung and Terrence Brooks.