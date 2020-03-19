PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Sign S Adrian Philips to Two-Year Deal

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have signed former Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips to a two-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson. 

Turning 28 next week, Phillips is not far removed from his All-Pro season, which was in 2018. Last season, he missed over half the season due to a broken arm suffered in September, but still earned an 87.5 overall grade by PFF. He excels in coverage, which makes him a great replacement for Duron Harmon, who was traded to the Lions on Wednesday. 

New England appears to be doubling-down on their secondary after an elite 2019 season. They picked up cornerback Jason McCourty's option, gave an extension to Jason's brother, Devin, and have replaced Harmon with a player that graded better than the long-tenured Patriot last season. Phillips now enters a safety room that includes D. McCourty, Patrick Chung and Terrence Brooks. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dear Tom: Thank You For Everything

A letter to the six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Fame QB from Patriots Nation.

Sarah Weisberg

Duron Harmon Bids Farewell to Patriots Nation on Instagram

Harmon gives a heartfelt goodbye to those who had a big impact on his long-tenured stint with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

Tom Brady is Already Impacting Buccaneers in Big Way Despite Not Officially Signing Yet

Here's how much Tom Brady has already impacted the Buccaneers franchise since it was reported on Tuesday that he would sign with Tampa Bay.

Devon Clements

Here's a billboard not too far from Gillette Stadium that thanks Tom Brady for his work:

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick Was 'a Little Shocked' Tom Brady Decided to Leave Patriots

It appears the shock that went through New England in regards to Tom Brady's decision to leave the Patriots didn't skip over Bill Belichick.

Devon Clements

by

Christopher Walsh

Here's Why Tom Brady Chose to Sign With Buccaneers

The idea of staying on the East Coast was very appealing to the 42 year old.

Devon Clements

by

Dillon88

Report: Patriots Sign DT Beau Allen to Two-Year, $8 Million Contract

New England adds some depth to their defensive line after losing Danny Shelton.

Devon Clements

Teams were reportedly led to believe wherever Tom Brady goes, he wants Antonio Brown with him.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Re-Sign OLB Keionta Davis

New England is able to retain at least one of their soon-to-be free agent linebackers.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Additions, Losses, Trades, Other Moves

A one-stop shop for all moves made by the New England Patriots since Friday, March, 13.

Devon Clements