New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Rashod Berry

Position: tight end

Age: 23

Hometown: Lorain, OH

College: Ohio State

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 255 pounds

Arms: N/A

Hands: N/A

Combine Results

N/A

Rashod Berry - though listed as a tight end coming out of college - could be in line for a position switch to start his NFL career.

Berry, who was part of a Buckeye offense that doesn't like to throw to its tight ends - had a very quiet collegiate career. During five seasons at Ohio State, he accumulated 17 receptions for 198 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he had just two catches for 20 yards in 11 games played.

Although he is not entirely to blame for his lack of production in college, his minimal receiving numbers in college may be one of the main reasons he could be switching to the other side of the football.

A couple weeks back we wrote about how Berry listed in his Twitter bio that he was an "OLB" for the Patriots, which he very shortly after deleted from his bio. The switch would make sense, as he did play defensive end in high school, and was listed as a defensive end during his freshman year at Ohio State. During high school he was also a wide receiver, and was flashy on the basketball court with one-man fast breaks and flashy dunks, which speaks to his overall athleticism.

Although it is not confirmed Berry will be playing at OLB this summer for the Patriots, the fact that New England currently has five other tight ends on the roster ahead of training camp, and they are looking to fill voids at outside linebacker makes one think the switch is inevitable. While Berry would be very raw at the position to begin his career, the six-time Super Bowl champions could stash him on the practice squad in 2020, which would give an opportunity to develop and potentially turn his athleticism into a playmaking threat on the defensive side of the football.