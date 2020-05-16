PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Rashod Berry

Devon Clements

  • Position: tight end
  • Age: 23
  • Hometown: Lorain, OH
  • College: Ohio State

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 255 pounds
  • Arms: N/A
  • Hands: N/A

Combine Results

  • N/A

Rashod Berry - though listed as a tight end coming out of college - could be in line for a position switch to start his NFL career. 

Berry, who was part of a Buckeye offense that doesn't like to throw to its tight ends - had a very quiet collegiate career. During five seasons at Ohio State, he accumulated 17 receptions for 198 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he had just two catches for 20 yards in 11 games played. 

Although he is not entirely to blame for his lack of production in college, his minimal receiving numbers in college may be one of the main reasons he could be switching to the other side of the football.

A couple weeks back we wrote about how Berry listed in his Twitter bio that he was an "OLB" for the Patriots, which he very shortly after deleted from his bio. The switch would make sense, as he did play defensive end in high school, and was listed as a defensive end during his freshman year at Ohio State. During high school he was also a wide receiver, and was flashy on the basketball court with one-man fast breaks and flashy dunks, which speaks to his overall athleticism. 

Although it is not confirmed Berry will be playing at OLB this summer for the Patriots, the fact that New England currently has five other tight ends on the roster ahead of training camp, and they are looking to fill voids at outside linebacker makes one think the switch is inevitable. While Berry would be very raw at the position to begin his career, the six-time Super Bowl champions could stash him on the practice squad in 2020, which would give an opportunity to develop and potentially turn his athleticism into a playmaking threat on the defensive side of the football. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking Top Running Backs in AFC East in 2020

Who is the best ball-carrier in the AFC East and how do the Patriots' runningbacks stack up against the rest of the division?

Max McAuliffe

Here Are Dates, Times For Patriots' 2020 Preseason Schedule

The Patriots are slated to take on the Lions, Eagles, Panthers, and Giants this August.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Film Review: When Healthy, Marqise Lee Has Tools to Be Spark Plug for Patriots Offense

A film review on Marqise Lee to see what he can bring to the Patriots in 2020.

Kyle Garvin

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Jake Burt

The Patriots signed Jake Burt following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

N'Keal Harry: PFF favorite to breakout

Max McAuliffe

Marqise Lee Ready for Comeback With Patriots

Despite injuries that have kept him off the field the last two seasons, Lee is optimistic about his future in New England.

Sarah Jacobs

by

MaxMcAuliffe

The Many Ways to Project How Jarrett Stidham Will Perform in 2020

The many ways to predict how 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham will perform as the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2020.

Chris Mitchell

by

DevonClements

Patriots’ Scouting Tree Resonates Throughout the NFL Landscape

If you thought Belichick's coaching tree was big, wait until you see how many executives have sprung from the scouting department of the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Patriots Considered Signing LB Clay Matthews Ahead of Draft

New England contemplated adding another veteran to their linebacking corps ahead of the 2020 Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

James White ranked RB35 in fantasy football rankings

Max McAuliffe