Report: Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu Activated From PUP

At no surprise, Mohamed Sanu's time on the active/physically unable to perform list was very short. The veteran receiver has passed his physical and has been activated from PUP, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Sanu underwent ankle surgery in March, and Drew Lieberman -- a WR coach that has been living with Sanu this offseason -- told PatriotMaven in early June that Sanu was way ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery timetable. When Sanu was placed on PUP on Sunday, the expectation was that his stint on that list would be short-lived. Such is this case.