PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Patriots WR Mohamed Sanu Activated From PUP

Devon Clements

At no surprise, Mohamed Sanu's time on the active/physically unable to perform list was very short. The veteran receiver has passed his physical and has been activated from PUP, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

Sanu underwent ankle surgery in March, and Drew Lieberman -- a WR coach that has been living with Sanu this offseason -- told PatriotMaven in early June that Sanu was way ahead of schedule in terms of his recovery timetable. When Sanu was placed on PUP on Sunday, the expectation was that his stint on that list would be short-lived. Such is this case. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Are Getting Another Bump in Salary Cap Due to Opt Outs

New England is gaining over $9 million in additional cap space.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Former Patriots Coach Says Cam Newton Has 'Huge Edge' in QB Competition

“I think he has a huge edge, because of what he’s done in the league.”

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

NFL Moves Up Opt-Out Deadline; Will More Patriots Players Sit Out?

The NFL officially moved the opt-out deadline to Thursday. The fallout of this move could have lasting effects.

Sam Minton

Report: Patriots Showing Interest in Free-Agent TE Delanie Walker

New England may be looking to add a veteran to their very young tight end room.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Bill Belichick Expects to Be Roasted by Patriots Players for Subway Ad

"I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this."

Devon Clements

David Andrews Won't Opt Out Despite Blood Clot Scare Last Year

The two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots center David Andrews missed the entire 2019 season with blood clots in his lungs

Sam Connon

Former WR Troy Brown Will Be Coaching 3rd Position For Patriots This Year

Brown's skill set as a player in the NFL has him coaching multiple positions as he officially joins the ranks of New England's coaching staff.

Devon Clements

Report: TE Matt LaCosse Opting Out of 2020 Season

LaCosse becomes the 8th Patriots player to opt out of the season.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Devin McCourty Rips NFL for Handling of Opt-Out Deadline

"I think that it's an absolute joke that the NFL is changing the opt-out period..."

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick Says Having No Preseason Games Isn't 'Revolutionary'

"I don’t really see it any differently."

Devon Clements