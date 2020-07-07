PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Updated Patriots Salary Cap After Rex Burkhead Restructure

Devon Clements

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots restructured the final year of running back Rex Burkhead's contract. The restructured deal gave him a $550,000 signing bonus, and dropped his base salary from $2.5 million  to $1.05 million, with $400,000 available in roster bonuses, which is down from the $500,000 he previously had available in that category, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The move created $981,250 in cap space for New England.

After signing quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year, $7.5 million contract on June 28, the Patriots had just $263,489 in available cap space. Following Burkhead's restructure, the team now has $1.24 million, according to Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan. 

Burkhead seemed to be one of the prime cut candidates for the team ahead of training camp since New England's backfield was loaded with talent, and cutting Burkhead would have freed up enough cap space to leave them some wiggle room for a signing or two during the season. Now, if the the team were to part ways with the veteran running back, New England would save $765,000 in cap space but would also deal with $1.55 million in dead money, per Benzan. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Patriots Restructure RB Rex Burkhead’s Contract

Rex Burkhead will now have a cap hit just shy of $3 million for 2020 after restructuring his contract.

Sam Connon

by

DevonClements

Patriots Crack Top 10 in PFF's Offensive Line Rankings

They should be in the top 5 by the end of the 2020 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

No QB competition with a healthy Cam Newton

Max McAuliffe

What Cam Newton means for Jarrett Stidham

Max McAuliffe

Patriots to Offer Free Parking at Home Games in 2020

The team continues to find ways to keep their fans safe ahead of the 2020 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Where Patriots Stand With Salary Cap Space After Cam Newton Signing

New England has anchored themselves in dead-last in cap space.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How the Patriots Offense Could Be 'Brissett-Like' With Cam Newton

Could the Patriots' offense use threads of their Jacoby Brissett-offense in their new experiment with Cam Newton?

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Report: K Justin Rohrwasser Removes Controversial Arm Tattoo

The Patriots drafted Rohrwasser in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots confident in upcoming Newton physical

Max McAuliffe

Cam Newton vs. the Patriot Way: Will Superman Provide a Culture Shock in New England?

The MVP has worked tirelessly to rehab injuries and get back to where he was a few years ago. Does he have the potential to shift the tides in Foxboro?

Sarah Jacobs