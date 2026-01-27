Mike Vrabel Addresses Rumored Drake Maye Shoulder Injury Before Super Bowl LX

The Patriots will need the very best from Drake Maye to beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, but perhaps more importantly, they need him to be as healthy as possible.

After New England’s AFC championship win over the Broncos, rumors circulated on social media claiming that Maye had potentially injured his right throwing shoulder. Several “internet doctors” posted videos of Maye scrambling on a 13-yard run before getting tackled by Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga in the third quarter. Maye was seen grabbing at his right shoulder after the play, which supposedly served as evidence that he was hurting.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Maye’s rumored shoulder injury on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, and in true Belichick fashion, he remained tight-lipped.

“There’s not a player on our team that’s 100% healthy,” Vrabel said.

When asked whether Maye was healthy enough to “play at a high level,” Vrabel said, “I would imagine we’ll go through the injury report, and whenever we have to turn that in, we’ll turn it in. But, nobody’s 100%, this will be our 21st game.”

What is the status of Drake Maye? How is the shoulder? Patriots HC Mike Vrabel joins! Vrabel: "Nobody is 100%" #Football #NFL #DrakeMaye @GilletteStadium pic.twitter.com/cFlscGJwdk — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 27, 2026

While it’s wholly possible Maye could have suffered a minor injury but played out the rest of the game, there’s very little concrete evidence to back the so-called “internet doctors” who are only using handpicked clips to make their diagnosis.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard also poured water on the rumors and downplayed any serious injury to Maye.

“The information that I have at this moment is that any Maye ‘injury’ to his throwing shoulder is not believed to be an issue,” Bedard wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Patriots’ practice report, which comes out Wednesday, should provide a clearer idea of what’s going on with Maye, and if there’s anything New England fans should worry about.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated